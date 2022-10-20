Drone footage of The Line shows the enormous scale of the project

What do we know about Saudi Arabia's The Line?

The linear city is the ambitious undertaking of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman, commonly referred to as MBS, and announced in January 2021. Apart from the fact that the linear city would connect two points on the country's eastern and western borders without devouring vast spaces of land, there was little that was known about the project until recently.

In July, NEOM unveiled the first glimpses of the futuristic city that was not just long but tall as well. Interesting Engineering then reported the project's plans to build mirror skyscrapers that would be taller than the Empire State Building and run through different terrains like deserts, mountains, and the coast.

Unlike modern cities that build infrastructure to move vehicles, The Line is designed to be people-centric and strip away the need for private vehicles as all facilities needed are expected to be within walking distance.

People centric city with no cars or buses NEOM

Traveling within the extensive length of the city would be made possible by a high-speed public transport system build underground, below the skyscrapers. Apart from the malls, theatres, and restaurants that one would expect in a city, The Line will also feature vertical farms to cater to the food requirements of the city.

The hurdles in building The Line

Soon after the plans for The Line were unveiled, the plausible hurdles in the execution of a project so magnanimous were brought to the fore. These included the availability of groundwater for residents of these skyscrapers and how could be heavily altered in the years to come.