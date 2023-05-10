Dubai Reefs: World's largest floating community for marine restoration and ecotourism

There is no doubt that Dubai is one of the world’s leading tourism destinations. It houses some of the world’s tallest buildings, kilometers of camel-riding dunes, and its cultural festivals attract millions from all over the world. And now, the city will also house the world’s largest artificial reef spanning 124 square miles (200 square kilometers).

Powered by 100% renewable energy

The floating community called Dubai Reefs features facilities for marine research, ecotourism, hospitality, education, and retail. With the aim to transform Dubai into an ecotourism destination spot, the marine institute in the huge facility will be at the heart of the project and will work towards the protection of marine and coastal life.