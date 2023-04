The Dutch government intends to lower the number of bird deaths from wind turbines in the North Sea by slowing the turbine blades during the migratory season.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Tuesday, the turbines will be slowed to two rotations per minute for 12 to 48 hours to allow the birds to avoid contact.

Wind parks will need to halt their turbine blades during times of bird migration as part of the trial project, which will be carried out during the upcoming migratory season.

This program was developed in partnership with the University of Amsterdam in reaction to the rising number of bird deaths by wind farms, especially from October to May when millions of birds migrate across the North Sea in pursuit of warmer climates.