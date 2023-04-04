New free e-book chronicles Steve Jobs in his own words

The book will be edited by Leslie Berlin and the archive’s website says it is “designed to inspire readers to make their own “wonderful somethings” that move the world forward.”

Currently, the archive’s website hosts an email Jobs wrote to himself and some clips from speeches and speaking appearances. It includes statements from an internal meeting at Apple, where Jobs coined the quote that’s the inspiration for the book’s title: “One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.”

Steve Jobs tributes

There is no shortage of tributes to Jobs, keeping his memory alive and well.

In October of 2022, a podcast used the power of AI to bring back Jobs. The near 20-minute audio interview was a free-wheeling chat between an AI-powered Joe Rogan and Jobs, both of whom seem to have bursts of cynical laughs at the beginning of the episode for no specific reason.