New free e-book chronicles Steve Jobs in his own words

It's called "Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words."
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 04, 2023 08:59 AM EST
Created: Apr 04, 2023 08:59 AM EST
culture
blue background (1).png
Steve Jobs on the cover of his new ebook.

The Steve Jobs archive 

The Steve Jobs Archive is releasing a new free e-book entitled Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words. The publication will feature speeches, interviews, and correspondence from the Apple co-founder, according to an announcement on the archive’s website.

It will highlight Job’s take on “his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all.” Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, will be doing the publication’s introduction.

The book will be edited by Leslie Berlin and the archive’s website says it is “designed to inspire readers to make their own “wonderful somethings” that move the world forward.”

Currently, the archive’s website hosts an email Jobs wrote to himself and some clips from speeches and speaking appearances. It includes statements from an internal meeting at Apple, where Jobs coined the quote that’s the inspiration for the book’s title: “One of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.”

Steve Jobs tributes

There is no shortage of tributes to Jobs, keeping his memory alive and well.

In October of 2022, a podcast used the power of AI to bring back Jobs. The near 20-minute audio interview was a free-wheeling chat between an AI-powered Joe Rogan and Jobs, both of whom seem to have bursts of cynical laughs at the beginning of the episode for no specific reason.

Most Popular

We venture a guess that the former CEO would have enjoyed this latest e-book venture as he was a self-confessed avid reader. The executive read some of the most interesting books he could find.

For the famous man’s reading list, make sure to read this article here.

Make Something Wonderful will be released on “digital platforms” on April 11th, and the archive notes that there will be future “digital exhibits, programs, and fellowships” still slated to come.

