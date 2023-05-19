Earliest evidence of a human kiss dates back 4,500 years to Mesopotamia

Have you ever wondered when the practice of kissing first appeared in society? This intriguing question is answered by a new study.

And it turns out, it was already a well-established practice in several ancient cultures some thousands of years ago.

The study discovered the earliest evidence of human lip kissing, dating back 4,500 years, from the Middle East.

The University of Copenhagen team examined a range of ancient written documentation of Mesopotamian societies for the study.

Some documents mention the kissing practice as early as 2500 BCE, and it may have begun to spread to other parts of the world from this region.