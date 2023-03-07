Earliest evidence of horseback riding has been found in Europe

“Horseback-riding seems to have evolved not long after the presumed domestication of horses in the western Eurasian steppes during the fourth millennium BCE. It was already rather common in members of the Yamnaya culture between 3000 and 2500 BCE”, says Volker Heyd, Professor of Archaeology at the University of Helsinki and a member of the international team which made the discovery.

The migratory herder groups from the Yamnaya civilization first came into touch with the long-established farming settlements of the Late Neolithic and Chalcolithic traditions in these areas west of the Black Sea. Steppe people's migration into Southeast Europe during the Early Bronze Age was interpreted as an invasion for a long time.

Horses in fog. funebre/iStock

The distinctions between the inhabitants of the local communities and these eastern immigrants became even more evident with the development of ancient DNA studies.

“Our research is now beginning to provide a more nuanced picture of their interactions. For example, findings of physical violence, as were expected, are practically non-existent in the skeletal record so far. We also start understanding the complex exchange processes in material culture and burial customs between newcomers and locals in the 200 years after their first contact”, explains Bianca Preda-Bălănică, another team member from the University of Helsinki.

The skeletons show signs of horsemanship

“We studied over 217 skeletons from 39 sites, of which about 150 found in the burial mounds belong to the Yamnayans. Diagnosing activity patterns in human skeletons is not unambiguously. There are no singular traits that indicate a certain occupation or behavior. Only in their combination, as a syndrome, symptoms provide reliable insights to understand habitual activities of the past.”, explains Martin Trautmann, Bioanthropologist in Helsinki and the study's lead author.