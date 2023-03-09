Early humans in Europe may have brutally smashed skulls, study finds

As per the IFL Science, the Cro-Magnon rock shelter, which was first uncovered in 1868, comprises the bones of eight Homo sapiens people who are thought to have lived between 31,000 and 33,000 years ago. The four adults and four children are the earliest examples of modern humans ever found in Europe, and they were alive and well in the middle of the Upper Paleolithic.

One of the prehistoric bones discovered at the location is a skull with a suspicious-looking flaw on the frontal bone. Past investigations have yielded conflicting results regarding how the cranium came to be damaged; some researchers think the lesion occurred before death, while others interpret it as post-mortem wear and tear.

They created a 3D skull model

Located in Paris, Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle is keeping the skulls. Researchers try to partially bond back together the skulls along the fault lines. By doing this, they created a 3D skull model using high-resolution computed tomography (CT) scans to get around. They realized that "the exposed fracture surfaces […] are smooth and undulating, like those associated with a perimortem fracture.” The skull was likely damaged just before its owner died, also explains IFL Science.

“Death, preceded by delirium and a comatose state, sometimes with convulsions, resulted a month or a few weeks after the initial injury,” write the study authors. “A similar result and sequelae could be expected [at Cro-Magnon].”

“The defect has the appearance of penetrating blunt-force trauma with an object having a blunt edge, not sharp like those of metal tools and weapons. In other words, it is more like a chop mark rather than an incision,” they say.