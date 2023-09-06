Early humans successfully engineered symmetrical spheroids

Spheroids, a kind of ancient stones that are either naturally shaped or fabricated stones, have been designated one of the longest-used technologies on record.

Past research suggested that spheroids were precursive tools for shaping or grinding other materials. However, scientists believe that the size of the stone indicates its use as a projectile weapon.

Mysterious lithic artifacts uncovered

Recently, a new study uncovered the purposes of limestone spheroids – mysterious lithic artifacts ranging from the Oldowan period to the Middle Palaeolithic period. Scientists determined these spheroids were unintentional by-products or intentionally crafted tools designed for specific purposes.

A team of researchers from the Computational Archaeology Laboratory of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in collaboration with researchers from Tel Hai College and Rovira i Virgili University, aimed to determine the intentions and skills of early hominins.