Rare 1st edition of Copernicus' astronomy book could fetch $2.5M

"This book only comes up for auction once in a while," Christian Westergaard the founder of Sophia Rare Books who is handling the sale, told Live Science. "It's rare to find one in this condition. It's a completely perfect copy."

The leather-bound book's binding is the sole significant modification; according to Westergaard, it was changed at some point in the 18th century. Several times, copies that are sold have been altered, including institutional stamps being removed, pages being chemically cleaned, and other restoration work.

"Book collecting is a lot like car collecting," Westergaard added. "Collectors want the original."

De revolutionibus orbium coelestium, libri V. Nuremberg: Johann Petreius, 1543. Christie's

The Vatican banned the copies

Among the first 500 copies that were printed, only 277 are known to still be in existence because the Vatican banned the majority that were housed in museums, libraries, and other academic institutions. In 2008, a similar copy sold at auction for $2.2 million, according to Christie's.

The manuscript also has numerous handwritten notes, including two early names that can only be read under UV light that are scrawled on the title page. "Brugiere" and "Jacobi Du Roure" are among them.