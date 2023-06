Researchers studying a vessel used by an ancient cult worshiping an Egyptian god have identified some of the elements of the concoction it contained, and it was quite a psychedelic brew.

According to a paper posted to the pre-print server Research Square, the roughly 2,200-year-old vessel — which is in the shape of the head of the god Bes — contained a number of psychoactive compounds, including fermented fruit, the plant Peganum harmala (also known as Syrian rue), and Nymphaea caerulea (commonly called blue water lilly). Syrian rue, in particular, is known to be hallucinogenic in nature.

"The seeds of [Syrian rue] produce high quantities of the alkaloids harmine and harmaline, which induce dream-like visions," the researchers wrote.