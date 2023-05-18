It's official: El Niño slows global economy, mounts losses in trillions of dollars

Researchers at Dartmouth College in the U.S. have found that El Niño has far-reaching effects on the global economy, persisting for years after the event has occurred. The long-term costs of the warm ocean water band can be trillions in lost income, a paper published today said.

El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which develops in the tropical regions of the Pacific Ocean. It is associated with changes in weather patterns, such as wetter and warmer winters on the West Coast and milder hurricane seasons in the Atlantic.

As the largest source of year-to-year variation in climate and weather around the world, the financial impact of El Niño must be taken into account when dealing with climate change. However, the long-term effects of El Niño had not been evaluated prior to this.