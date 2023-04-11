Elephant's self-taught banana peeling skill sheds light on the species' remarkable cognitive abilities

When they arrived, the researchers tested Pang Pha by offering her various bananas. When fed yellow or green bananas, she ate them whole, as is typical for elephants. It was only when she was presented with yellow bananas with brown spots that she began peeling them. Using her trunk, Pang Pha broke the banana, shook out the pulp, and discarded the peel.

African elephant Wikimedia

To further test this theory, it was noticed that Pang Pha only displayed this ability in private. When she was fed alongside other elephants, she ate the bananas whole. But she saved one for later and ate it using her peel method.

Elephants are known for their advanced social skills, emotional intelligence, and problem-solving abilities, and discoveries like these continue to shed light on their remarkable capabilities. Michael Brecht, a researcher at the Humboldt University of Berlin, described Pang Pha's banana peeling as a "unique behavior" in a statement released by Cell Press.

He explained that what sets Pang Pha's behavior apart is a combination of factors, including skillfulness, speed, individuality, and the fact that it may have originated from humans rather than a single behavioral element.