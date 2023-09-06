Musk borrowed $1 billion from SpaceX when acquiring Twitter

Elon Musk, the world's richest person, turned to his privately held space company, SpaceX, last year when he needed a $1 billion loan. The amount was drawn when the SpaceX and Tesla CEO acquired social media platform Twitter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

With a net worth of $234 billion at the time of writing this, Elon Musk is the world's richest person. He has maintained this position for most of the last couple of years thanks to the superior performance of his Tesla stock. Musk has often turned to his stocks as collateral to raise more money from banks, but it now appears that even his space company has been serving as a private lender to him.