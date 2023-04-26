Elon Musk earns over $100,000 a month through Twitter monetization and has an alt account

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is already making money using the social media platform's monetization feature. Estimates from his follower count suggest Musk is raking in over $100,000 a month using the subscriptions feature after the man himself shared a screenshot of his navigation menu. While doing so, Musk also revealed he has an alt account.

Content creators may wish to enable subscriptions on this platform.



Just tap on Monetization in settings. pic.twitter.com/CmD06Mczmn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 24, 2023

Since taking over Twitter in October last year, because a judge would have forced him to do it anyways, Musk has chopped and changed a lot of things at the social media company. A lot of staff has been laid off and data centers shut down and now we are just beginning to see what Musk really intends to do with the platform.

Letting users earn directly from Twitter

Under Musk, Twitter has added a subscription feature to its services where followers of an account can also sign up to receive exclusive content for a small fee. According to Twitter's rules, users can charge their subscribers any one of the three price points that are available: $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99.

To showcase how the feature works, Musk shared the above screenshot of his navigation page showing that the man with 136.4 million followers, also has nearly 25,000 subscribers. It is not clear at the moment, what sort of content Musk shares with his subscribers but it is clearly bringing him money.

At $4.99-a-month subscription fee, for his subscriber count, Musk is bringing in over $100,000 a month or over $1.2 million a year, even if his subscriber count stays just the same.