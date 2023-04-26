Trending
Elon Musk earns over $100,000 a month through Twitter monetization and has an alt account

Musk revealed his burner account. Was it an accident or on purpose?
Ameya Paleja
| Apr 26, 2023 07:39 AM EST
Created: Apr 26, 2023 07:39 AM EST
culture
Elon Musk's alt account revealed in a screenshot

Elon Musk/ Twitter 

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, is already making money using the social media platform's monetization feature. Estimates from his follower count suggest Musk is raking in over $100,000 a month using the subscriptions feature after the man himself shared a screenshot of his navigation menu. While doing so, Musk also revealed he has an alt account.

Since taking over Twitter in October last year, because a judge would have forced him to do it anyways, Musk has chopped and changed a lot of things at the social media company. A lot of staff has been laid off and data centers shut down and now we are just beginning to see what Musk really intends to do with the platform.

Letting users earn directly from Twitter

Under Musk, Twitter has added a subscription feature to its services where followers of an account can also sign up to receive exclusive content for a small fee. According to Twitter's rules, users can charge their subscribers any one of the three price points that are available: $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99.

To showcase how the feature works, Musk shared the above screenshot of his navigation page showing that the man with 136.4 million followers, also has nearly 25,000 subscribers. It is not clear at the moment, what sort of content Musk shares with his subscribers but it is clearly bringing him money.

At $4.99-a-month subscription fee, for his subscriber count, Musk is bringing in over $100,000 a month or over $1.2 million a year, even if his subscriber count stays just the same.

Musk's alt account

Guess this was Musk's intention when he shared the screenshot but what he also accidentally ended up doing is sharing the display picture of his alt account, which users did not take very long to locate.

Named Elon Test (@ErmnMusk), the account was created in November last year, after Musk's acquisition of Twitter. The display picture is of a boy holding a Starship Chrome Model, which is priced at $300.

It is likely that the child is none other than X Æ A-12, who made the news at the time of his birth for his strange name but has since been referred to as X. Musk has allegedly used the account to comment on certain tweets, which do not sound any different than what Musk would say.

Additionally, most of the accounts followed by @ErmnMusk have a connection to Elon, Gizmodo reported. Following this news, the account garnered over 43,000 followers. There is no way to confirm if the alt account is indeed Musk since Musk's companies only respond with poop emoji for comment requests.

Or with all things Musk, this was also intentional as he looks to increase the follower count for his alt account and do some heavy shitposting without any consequences. As CEO of Twitter, he can ensure that the Blue Tick is not enforced on @ErmnMusk.

