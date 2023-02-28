Elon Musk once again becomes the richest person in the world

Musk climbs atop world's richest list again

As 2023 has progressed, Musk seems to be getting into the grove with issues at Twitter, and having fired more than half the staff and shut down many offices, he seems to be happy with the way the social media platform is heading.

After much back and forth, the paid premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, was launched last year, and it seems to be doing pretty well since Meta plans to replicate it on its platform as well.

As the din at Twitter seems to be quieting down, investors are being drawn back to Tesla stock, which began the year at $108 but closed at $207 after yesterday's trading. During this time, Musk has added $50 billion to his personal worth, as per Bloomberg's estimates, and regained the top spot on the Billionaire's List.

Musk displaced Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the French multinational holding company, LVMH, which has some of the world's top luxury and fashion brands as its subsidiaries. Musk, who has an estimated $2 billion lead over Arnault at the moment, would be keen to extend it over the coming days.

The Tesla stock could rally further on a civil trial ruling that clears Musk of any liability over a 2018 tweet that claimed that he was taking the EV maker private. Musk seems to be in a better mood these days, returning to posting memes and not just work updates.