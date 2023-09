A conversation around artificial intelligence, antisemitism and the future of technology was live streamed on X, previously called Twitter. Attendees included Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, X owner Elon Musk, President of cofounder of OpenAI Greg Brockman and MIT physicist Max Tegmark.

Speaking about combating hate on X, Musk said that X will likely charge a 'small monthly payment' from its users. "It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots," said Musk. "Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if it has to pay…a few dollars or something, the effective cost of bots is very high," he said.