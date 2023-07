The world's richest person has announced a new startup called xAI. Elon Musk has assembled a team of highly experienced professionals in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) to establish this enterprise. However, Musk's Twitter statement merely offers limited information about the venture's objectives, leaving its purpose ambiguous for the time being.

Announcing formation of @xAI to understand reality — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

Musk's recent foray into AI is not his initial involvement in the field. In 2015, he became an investor in OpenAI, a non-profit research laboratory dedicated to AI exploration. However, over time, Musk distanced himself from the organization, leading to its division into two entities: one pursued profit-driven endeavors, while the other retained its non-profit nature.