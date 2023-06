It's the fight we all want to see.

A comment that started as a joke might turn into an organised brawl between two of the world’s richest men.

In the red corner we have SpaceX founder and Twitter owner, Elon Musk, with his special move, 'The Walrus':

In the blue corner, we have super-fit Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, who has been recently training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Dave Camarillo.

According to ESPN, Camarillo was once head Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach at the American Kickboxing Academy.

The tech rivalry kicked off when Meta announced Project 92, a new social media application designed to compete with Twitter, rumoured to be branded 'Threads'.