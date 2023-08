The tech world is buzzing with anticipation as two of the most powerful and influential figures in the industry are set to face off in a cage fight.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, a microblogging platform that was formerly known as Twitter, announced on Sunday that his fight with Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X.

Musk tweeted, “Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.” The Twitter owner also said that all proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans. The social media company which has now been rebranded as X has been making strides in changing its policies and branding since being acquired by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.