Elon Musk polls Twitter users if he should step down as Twitter CEO

At the time of writing this, there were three hours left for the poll to close, and Musk had said he would abide by the poll results.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk's poll is interestingly what many people are also thinking about. Since Musk walked into Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink at the end of October, a lot has changed. More than half of Twitter employees have been laid off, and many have wondered how long the social media can survive with the skeletal staff.

Musk has been trying to roll out the subscription-based service Twitter Blue, which has been quite a mess under Musk's leadership and the website's users into a tizzy with multiple "verified" accounts claiming some absurd things. Musk had his team had to shut down the service to make it all go away. But the toll of Musk's time at Twitter has been greater than that.

Tesla stock is sinking

Earlier in January this year, Elon Musk was sitting on a personal fortune that exceeded $300 billion, fuelled by the meteoric rise of the stock price of his electric vehicle-making company Tesla. Later that month, he began his move to acquire Twitter stock and, by April, made his open offer to the Tesla board.

Musk, who had been warning the world about an incoming recession, could not have ill-time his offer more; since the U.S. Federal Bank began increasing interest rates to rein in runaway inflation and tech stocks across the board took a beating, Musk's tech-heavy Tesla was no exception.