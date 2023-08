In a tweet, Elon Musk announced that individuals using X, previously known as Twitter, can soon engage in audio and video calls directly on the platform.

Video & audio calls coming to X:



- Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC

- No phone number needed

- X is the effective global address book



That set of factors is unique. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 31, 2023

Following his acquisition of Twitter last year, Musk has been diligently working to transform the platform into an 'everything app'. Musk's vision draws inspiration from WeChat, a widely utilized app in China that combines features such as payment services, instant messaging, and social media.

Part of this vision is also putting an end to the iconic bird that has been synonymous with the platform. Recently, Musk introduced a rebranding of Twitter as 'X' and has discussed various enhancements that are in the pipeline to elevate it into a super app.