Elon Musk to empower abusers? X might remove 'block' feature

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter last year, the platform — now called X — has been teetering around the edges of eliminating harassment while advocating for free speech. Now, in an announcement by the controversial billionaire which will send free speech activists into a dizzying headache, X may soon get rid of the ‘block’ feature.

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

Another day, another controversy

Musk says that the feature doesn’t make sense to him anymore. Perhaps he should try saying that to individuals who have experienced bullying and virtual harassment. For many app users, removal of this vital feature could pose a significant safety concern. Here’s hoping that this is another one of Musk’s gimmicks which he backtracks on after much backlash.