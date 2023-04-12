Elon Musk discusses his ‘painful’ Twitter journey in an interview with BBC

Last April, Elon Musk wrote to the Twitter board of directors, offering them $44 billion for the social media platform and taking it private. Soon after the board decided to go ahead with the deal, Musk pulled out of the deal, leading to a legal battle, that Musk looked set to lose. Before the case went to trial, Musk agreed to honor his original offer for the buyout.

Life as Twitter CEO

The days and weeks following the acquisition were a roller coaster ride for employees at the company as the company's strength shrunk from 8,500 employees to barely 1,500 now. Musk, however, justified the decision by stating that the company was being run like a non-profit organization and would soon run into the ground, and there would be no jobs for anyone left.

According to Musk, the company had only "four months to live" and needed "drastic action." The heavy-cost-cutting measures are now bearing fruit, according to Musk, as the company is roughly breaking even.

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

The Twitter CEO also said that advertisers were now returning to the platform, and even though the pain level has been extremely high during this time, he does not regret buying the social media website. Musk was also admittedly open that mistakes were made along the way but is confident that the company is headed to a good place now.