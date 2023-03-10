Elon Musk plans on building own town called Snailbrook for his employees

Over the past two years, Musk has repeatedly spoken about downsizing and living in a modest home with no room for his mom when she visits. While this looked like a move from a man giving up on the lavish life to focus on the work he enjoys the most, the WSJ report shows that Musk has been hiding a grand scheme of owning a town itself, as he moved his base to Texas.

Elon Musk's Snailbrook

Located about 35 miles outside of Austin, the upcoming town has been dubbed Snailbrook, a tribute to The Boring Company's mascot. However, there is nothing that is happening at snail speed here. The executives of Musk companies and building contractors have been pushing for expedited permit approvals even in the absence of compliance, the WSJ said in its report.

Reports suggest that through four limited liability companies, Musk has purchased 3,500 acres of land, the size of four Central Parks near Austin. The CEO approved the land deal, and nondisclosure agreements accompanied land sale agreements.

Plans for the town include two-three bedroom homes with a common pool, outdoor sports area, and a gym. Musk has planned a residence in the area, but of course, away from the employees and much more private. Employees of The Boring Company have been offered these homes for a rent of $800 a month, a steep discount considering median monthly rents in the area are $2,200.