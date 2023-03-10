Trending
Elon Musk plans on building own town called Snailbrook for his employees

Musk's companies have bought 3,500 acres of land in Austin. That's four times the size of Central Park.
Ameya Paleja
Mar 10, 2023
Elon Musk may be the sitting CEO of multiple companies but will likely add another title to his name very soon: Town Owner. As per a report from The Wall Street Journal, Musk plans to set up his town called Snailbrook, which will house employees of his companies, SpaceX and The Boring Company.

Over the past two years, Musk has repeatedly spoken about downsizing and living in a modest home with no room for his mom when she visits. While this looked like a move from a man giving up on the lavish life to focus on the work he enjoys the most, the WSJ report shows that Musk has been hiding a grand scheme of owning a town itself, as he moved his base to Texas.

Elon Musk's Snailbrook

Located about 35 miles outside of Austin, the upcoming town has been dubbed Snailbrook, a tribute to The Boring Company's mascot. However, there is nothing that is happening at snail speed here. The executives of Musk companies and building contractors have been pushing for expedited permit approvals even in the absence of compliance, the WSJ said in its report.

Reports suggest that through four limited liability companies, Musk has purchased 3,500 acres of land, the size of four Central Parks near Austin. The CEO approved the land deal, and nondisclosure agreements accompanied land sale agreements.

Plans for the town include two-three bedroom homes with a common pool, outdoor sports area, and a gym. Musk has planned a residence in the area, but of course, away from the employees and much more private. Employees of The Boring Company have been offered these homes for a rent of $800 a month, a steep discount considering median monthly rents in the area are $2,200.

While this might sound like an offer too good to refuse, one need not look back very far to see the ill effects of such plans. In the past century, steel, coal, and textile companies built these towns for their employees and schools for children. Soon enough, the organization assumes a monopoly over everything, including what is taught in the schools.

Compensating workers in their self-issued currency that works only within the premises was rampant as stores hiked prices of essential goods compared to outside markets.

With the acquisition of Twitter, Musk has vividly displayed his penchant for firing employees on a whim. One does not have to run their imagination wild to know what would happen if he were also the landlord, with control over utilities and the boss of the headmaster at the school your kids go to.

