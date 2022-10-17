Elon Musk: A combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller, says former SpaceX exec
Elon Musk is a combination of Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla, and John D. Rockefeller, according to Dolly Singh, a former SpaceX executive who worked with Musk between 2008 and 2013. Singh made the comments in a BBC documentary about the world's richest person, titled The Elon Musk Show, Business Insider reported.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is considered by many as one of the greatest minds on the planet. His detractors have a lot of flaws to point to but neither can disagree that Musk has achieved celebrity status in the technology world, which very few have managed so far.
The Elon Musk Show is a three-part documentary, available only in the U.K., that looks to unravel the making of Elon Musk through interviews with family, friends, former employees as well as Musk's adversaries. The first episode aired last week, while Singh made the comments in the second episode, which Business Insider has previewed.
Musk knows what Einstein and Tesla knew
Albert Einstein is admired for his theory of relativity which has helped modern science improve the understanding of space, time, gravity as well as the universe. Nikola Tesla, on the other hand, made multiple breakthroughs helping advance the production as well as application of power.
John D. Rockefeller, who made his fortune in oil, is regarded as the "wealthiest American of all time" who later took up philanthropy and donated to multiple educational institutions and social causes.
According to Singh, Musk has learned everything about Tesla and Einstein and knows everything they knew. Musk is now trying to take things to the next level, through his companies, and once he is done building his legacy, it will be a combination of all three individuals.
Learning from Alexander and Napolean
The documentary also features Musk's father, Errol, who added that Musk loved reading when he was younger, especially about Alexander the Great and Napolean. Musk also had a copy of the French leader's will and testament.
Musk's mother, Maye, is also featured in the interview and calls her son a genius but one that nobody wants to be like. Maye also added that her son gets a lot of hate for his companies and people need to stop being mean to him.
Musk, who is often in the news, made headlines again after stating that SpaceX could no longer fund Starlink internet services in Ukraine. The conflict-ridden region has been dependent on Musk's satellite internet services since February this year. Later, Musk went back on his comment and said that SpaceX would continue to support the service.
Musk's bigger flip was perhaps the withdrawal of his Twitter offer after claiming that he was a free speech absolutist and had many plans to make the social media company better. After Twitter dragged him to court, Musk has once again offered to complete the buyout, and the two have till the end of the month to reach an agreement.
