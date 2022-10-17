Elon Musk: A combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller, says former SpaceX exec

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is considered by many as one of the greatest minds on the planet. His detractors have a lot of flaws to point to but neither can disagree that Musk has achieved celebrity status in the technology world, which very few have managed so far.

The Elon Musk Show is a three-part documentary, available only in the U.K., that looks to unravel the making of Elon Musk through interviews with family, friends, former employees as well as Musk's adversaries. The first episode aired last week, while Singh made the comments in the second episode, which Business Insider has previewed.

Musk knows what Einstein and Tesla knew

Albert Einstein is admired for his theory of relativity which has helped modern science improve the understanding of space, time, gravity as well as the universe. Nikola Tesla, on the other hand, made multiple breakthroughs helping advance the production as well as application of power.

John D. Rockefeller, who made his fortune in oil, is regarded as the "wealthiest American of all time" who later took up philanthropy and donated to multiple educational institutions and social causes.

According to Singh, Musk has learned everything about Tesla and Einstein and knows everything they knew. Musk is now trying to take things to the next level, through his companies, and once he is done building his legacy, it will be a combination of all three individuals.