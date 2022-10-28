Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover, fires CEO Parag Aggarwal
Elon Musk, the world's richest person, has completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Twitter, the BBC has reported.
One would have thought that the move finalized today would bring an end to the Twitter saga that has been going on for months. Musk, however, added more drama to the mix, since he has fired CEO Parag Aggarwal, finance executive Ned Segal and legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, reports suggest.
Aggarwal and Segal were in the San Francisco headquarters of the company when the deal closed and were escorted out, media reports said.
Biz Stone, a Twitter co-founder, thanked the executives for their contributions to the social media company in a tweet.
Thank you to @paraga, @vijaya, and @nedsegal for the collective contribution to Twitter. Massive talents, all, and beautiful humans each!— Biz Stone (@biz) October 28, 2022
Musk's description on his Twitter bio, also says Chief Twit now, further confirming that the deal has been closed.
Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.
Musk was dragged to court by Twitter's lawyers to enforce the deal and avoided a court trial by agreeing to buy out Twitter again. The court had given the two parties time till the month's end to iron out a deal.
Musk's arrival is also expected to see a huge layoff at Twitter, where about 5,000 people could be left without jobs.
