Elon Musk created the Twitter official account badge, then promptly kills it

There was speculation as to how the account verification process would work, in light of everyone being able to impersonate any account by purchasing a Twitter Blue check mark.

As of 10 a.m. EST, Elon Musk did not have an official badge, neither did SpaceX, nor Tesla. But, HBO, and several athletes did have the official badge.

The idea behind the badge was to make up for all the impersonated accounts, that had the original TwitterBlue account verification that was available to anyone who wanted to pay $8 for it.

All the TwitterBlue accounts showing up suddenly caused confusion. There was a great deal of back pedaling by the original blue check account holders as they tried to Tweet out the names of fake accounts that were impersonating them.

If the open sale of TwitterBlue was meant to confound the political landscape on Twitter, the results weren't a great deal as expected.

The new official account badge was meant to alleviate the pressure Musk was under to come up with some type of system of verification.

The change had arrived yesterday morning, when people found out they had the word Official below the original TwitterBlue check mark. Ester Crawford, a Twitter early-stage product manager attempted to explain the feature ahead of Roll Out.

“A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch,” she said in a tweet.