Elon Musk reportedly establishes startup X.AI while asking others to pause AI
The CEO of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk, has reportedly launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) business called X.AI Corp to take on OpenAI.
For the project, Musk assembled a group of AI specialists, researchers, and engineers, including scientists from Alphabet-owned DeepMind, according to multiple media reports on Saturday.
"Per business records, the Nevada-listed company was incorporated on March 9," PC Magazine reported.
"Musk is reportedly listed in the documents as its sole director, while ex-Morgan Stanley banker and Musk's money manager Jared Birchall is its secretary.
The tech billionaire reportedly plans to develop an all-encompassing app under the brand "X." One of those plans is X.AI Corp.
This is followed by Musk's recent statement that Twitter had merged into his new umbrella firm, X Corp.
Musk recently backed an open letter that called on AI labs like OpenAI to pause AI. He said earlier that ChatGPT is "effectively controlled by Microsoft."
Journey from OpenAI to X.AI.Corp
Musk has indicated an interest in alternative AI technologies like "TruthGPT." Musk's bigger aspirations to create a super app, X.AI Corp, are claimed to include X.AI Corp.
He has been vocal about his plans to create an all-encompassing app under the X name, with Twitter serving as an "accelerator" for X's development.
According to the Financial Times, Musk is in talks with Tesla and SpaceX investors about funding X.AI Corp. He has also purchased thousands of processors from Nvidia Corp. for the new project.
The chipmaker's shares rose on Friday as a result of the billionaire's purchase of thousands of processors from Nvidia Corp. for the new endeavor.
Musk, despite his AI-related work, joined a group of academics and IT industry titans who urged developers to put a hold on the development of potent AI models last month.
Together with Sam Altman, the current CEO, Musk served as co-chair when OpenAI was founded in 2015.
OpenAI's mission at the time was to "advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return."
Musk, however, resigned from the board of OpenAI in 2018 and has since attacked the company, which in 2019 established a for-profit branch.