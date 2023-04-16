Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Elon Musk reportedly establishes startup X.AI while asking others to pause AI

Musk is "listed in the documents" of the company "as its sole director."
Baba Tamim
| Apr 16, 2023 09:28 AM EST
Created: Apr 16, 2023 09:28 AM EST
culture
Representational image: Elon Musk and the Neuralink future.
Representational image: Elon Musk and the Neuralink future.

Wikimedia Commons 

The CEO of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk, has reportedly launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) business called X.AI Corp to take on OpenAI. 

For the project, Musk assembled a group of AI specialists, researchers, and engineers, including scientists from Alphabet-owned DeepMind, according to multiple media reports on Saturday. 

"Per business records, the Nevada-listed company was incorporated on March 9," PC Magazine reported.

"Musk is reportedly listed in the documents as its sole director, while ex-Morgan Stanley banker and Musk's money manager Jared Birchall is its secretary. 

The tech billionaire reportedly plans to develop an all-encompassing app under the brand "X." One of those plans is X.AI Corp.

This is followed by Musk's recent statement that Twitter had merged into his new umbrella firm, X Corp. 

Musk recently backed an open letter that called on AI labs like OpenAI to pause AI. He said earlier that ChatGPT is "effectively controlled by Microsoft." 

Journey from OpenAI to X.AI.Corp

Musk has indicated an interest in alternative AI technologies like "TruthGPT." Musk's bigger aspirations to create a super app, X.AI Corp, are claimed to include X.AI Corp. 

He has been vocal about his plans to create an all-encompassing app under the X name, with Twitter serving as an "accelerator" for X's development.

According to the Financial Times, Musk is in talks with Tesla and SpaceX investors about funding X.AI Corp. He has also purchased thousands of processors from Nvidia Corp. for the new project.

The chipmaker's shares rose on Friday as a result of the billionaire's purchase of thousands of processors from Nvidia Corp. for the new endeavor. 

Musk, despite his AI-related work, joined a group of academics and IT industry titans who urged developers to put a hold on the development of potent AI models last month.

Together with Sam Altman, the current CEO, Musk served as co-chair when OpenAI was founded in 2015. 

OpenAI's mission at the time was to "advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return."

Musk, however, resigned from the board of OpenAI in 2018 and has since attacked the company, which in 2019 established a for-profit branch.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/03/image/jpeg/DlCBAWXqsZAXWSeLoOuy3Rj8P3QYVBoMAOVpoffG.jpg
AI revolution meets marketing returns: Aiko, Aiden world's first AI interns
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/29/image/jpeg/NxRfd147Qu6t0ROFnFnHbmbDljsGwA3RcQ2IX1Np.jpg
Personalized nutrition via 3D printing can be a revolution in food technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/lTkflnaMR8Bl45huKKV54LyiaOiBtQDCYl2XwXQl.jpg
Novel device smaller than rice successfully shrinks pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/03/image/jpeg/JpoPcfRFLao6z3wGvdtmDYWEiTlcF6dLR2raDT0D.jpg
JWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challenging
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2Gz3X816p/istock-499482304.jpg
The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolution
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/31/image/png/2J0EO9BLBmpR4HydzkDRjH7gOkLTW1wiDG73ZJqK.png
EV charging stations made of wood? Fireproof coating a new revolution
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/rfr8jRewAUtKvGtDH9GB5sXmpQTDAuDv57f6rWzj.jpg
China's 'artificial sun' sets new world record by running for 403 seconds
More Stories
scienceResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study better
Grant Currin| 8/15/2022
scienceA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time
Chris Young| 1/2/2023
innovationEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
Chris Young| 11/17/2022