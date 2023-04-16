Elon Musk reportedly establishes startup X.AI while asking others to pause AI

The CEO of Tesla and Twitter, Elon Musk, has reportedly launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) business called X.AI Corp to take on OpenAI.

For the project, Musk assembled a group of AI specialists, researchers, and engineers, including scientists from Alphabet-owned DeepMind, according to multiple media reports on Saturday.

"Per business records, the Nevada-listed company was incorporated on March 9," PC Magazine reported.

"Musk is reportedly listed in the documents as its sole director, while ex-Morgan Stanley banker and Musk's money manager Jared Birchall is its secretary.

The tech billionaire reportedly plans to develop an all-encompassing app under the brand "X." One of those plans is X.AI Corp.

This is followed by Musk's recent statement that Twitter had merged into his new umbrella firm, X Corp.

Musk recently backed an open letter that called on AI labs like OpenAI to pause AI. He said earlier that ChatGPT is "effectively controlled by Microsoft."

Journey from OpenAI to X.AI.Corp

Musk has indicated an interest in alternative AI technologies like "TruthGPT." Musk's bigger aspirations to create a super app, X.AI Corp, are claimed to include X.AI Corp.