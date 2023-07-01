Elon Musk enacts temporary Twitter post reading limits

Elon Musk enacts temporary Twitter post reading limitsThe billionaire said the new limits were set to "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation."Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 01, 2023 05:52 PM ESTCreated: Jul 01, 2023 05:52 PM ESTcultureElon Musk made a significant change to Twitter on Saturday.Nathan Stirk/Getty Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you tried to use Twitter on Saturday, you may have faced some complications. This is because Elon Musk enacted temporary Twitter post reading limits.The billionaire owner tweeted that the site had applied temporary limits "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation."To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day- New unverified accounts to 300/day— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023The new quotas were as follows for a few hours: verified accounts were limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, unverified accounts were limited to just 600 and new unverified accounts were at 300 posts a day.Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023This led to thousands of people on the social media platform seeing an error message saying, "Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again." Others said they received errors saying the site cannot retrieve tweets. See Also Related Twitter is now showing everybody mostly Elon Musk's tweets Is Elon Musk killing Twitter? How bankruptcy might not be the end Elon Musk polls Twitter users if he should step down as Twitter CEO Reports of the glitches began around 8 am EST and worsened throughout the day.This led to people tweeting "Rate Limit Exceeded" and "#TwitterDown" with the two sentences becoming the top trending topics on the app in the U.S. for those who had access to it. The first sentence had been shared over 40,000 times as of Saturday noon.Musk had also posted later in the day that he will increase the limit "soon" to 8,000 tweets a day for verified users, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified accounts. It seems that the more complaints piled up the more he increased the quotas.This led many to signal their growing frustration with the new limits resulting in trending topics such as "Wtf twitter" and "Thanks Elon."About an hour ago at 6 pm EST, Musk tweeted that quotas were "now" at 10,000, 1,000 and 500 respectively.On Friday, the site also had another issue which may have been intentional or just a glitch: Twitter appeared to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.We would reach out to Twitter to get a comment on all these recent changes and issues but the platform now has a policy that all journalist inquiries are met with a poop emoji. The policy has been in effect since March and does not seem to have changed despite the public having many questions about Musk's actions when it comes to the site. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Missing Titanic sub day 3: 'Loud banging' offers glimmer of hope, but historic safety concerns emergePhotos: The technology turning agricultural waste into 'sticky' bio-oil for permanent carbon storageHow about we terraform Venus and Mars at the same time?World's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesVideo: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexThe first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?China just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the MoonZuck vs Musk: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg set for Vegas cage fight Job Board