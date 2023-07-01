Elon Musk enacts temporary Twitter post reading limits

If you tried to use Twitter on Saturday, you may have faced some complications. This is because Elon Musk enacted temporary Twitter post reading limits.

The billionaire owner tweeted that the site had applied temporary limits "to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation."

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

The new quotas were as follows for a few hours: verified accounts were limited to reading 6,000 posts a day, unverified accounts were limited to just 600 and new unverified accounts were at 300 posts a day.

Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

This led to thousands of people on the social media platform seeing an error message saying, "Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again." Others said they received errors saying the site cannot retrieve tweets.