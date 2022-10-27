Elon Musk turns to free FAA program to avoid being publicly tracked on Twitter. Fails

Earlier this year, Sweeney put his computing skills to task when he set up an automated account on Twitter, Elonjet, that sends out posts every time Musk's private aircraft takes off or makes a landing. Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Sweeney uses the ADS-B Exchange, a public repository of flight information that is used by air traffic controllers and other aircraft to know the positions of flights in the air.

Musk has vehemently opposed the public sharing of his whereabouts, calling it a security risk and fearing that he could be "shot down by a nutcase." He had even offered Sweeney a sum of US$5,000 to shut down the Twitter account, but Sweeney's counter-offer of $50,000, which would probably see him through college, did not get a response.

Musk goes to a 19-year-old for help

For all this technical know-how and the many engineers on his team, Musk likely could not figure out a way to stop the tracking of his jet. His offer to buy out Twitter in April this year and take it private had spooked Sweeney, who then set up accounts on other social media platforms in case his Twitter account was shut down.