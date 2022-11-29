Elon Musk picks up a fight with Apple- but why?

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Since his Twitter acquisition, Elon Musk has primarily been in the news for the things that have happened inside the social media company, whether it is firing half of the workforce or asking the remaining crew to commit more hours of work at a higher intensity to build a new version of the social media company.

On Monday, though, Musk appeared more focused on external factors that could affect his newly acquired social media company, and his target was none other than the world's most publicly valued company, Apple.

Elon Musk confronts Apple

Apple was at the receiving end of a series of tweets from Elon Musk, one directed at CEO Tim Cook. During this time, Musk responded to tweets by others who also allegedly felt that they were censored by Apple and even set up a poll to ask people if the Cupertino-based company should publish their censorship actions.

Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Apart from reiterating a well-known fact that Apple charged app developers up to 30 percent commission on their sales, Musk also wanted to know why the Tim Cook-led company had stopped advertising on its platform.