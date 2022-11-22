Elon Musk has lost $100 billion of personal fortune in 2022

Earlier this year, as Musk moved to take over the social media site Twitter, he also sold some stock to raise part of his $44 billion offer. Musk would have probably reached the unfavorable milestone much earlier had he held on to millions of additional Tesla shares.

Why is Tesla stock tumbling?

Although an electric vehicle maker, Tesla is mainly considered a technology company on Wall Street. As the fear of an economic slowdown looms, tech stocks have taken a beating, and Tesla was not immune to this development. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index has dropped 29 percent this year, at 52 percent this year, Tesla's stock price drop is significantly more.

Part of the decline can be attributed to Tesla's reliance on China for producing its electric cars and components and the country's refusal to budge from its 'zero-COVID' policy. Even today, parts of China are in complete lockdown following a rise in cases, and supply chain issues arising from such actions are severely affecting Tesla's performance.

However, Musk's Twitter takeover and assuming the position of CEO have fuelled fears that the world's richest man is spreading himself too thin. With Twitter on his plate, Musk is now the CEO of five companies, which translates into lesser time spent at Tesla.

Reviving Tesla's stock price

On Monday, as Tesla stock hit $167.87, the company recorded its lowest price since November 2020 and sent Musk's fortunes down by $8.6 billion. According to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, Musk is now worth $157 billion, just $13 billion more than Bernard Arnault, the chairman, and CEO of the luxury products group Louis Vuitton.