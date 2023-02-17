Elon Musk hits back at media reports claiming his Tweets were boosted

Is Musk competing with the US President?

According to the information gathered by the tech news site Platformer from people who were familiar with the events, James Musk, Elon's cousin, and a Twitter employee sent out an urgent request on company Slack in the early hours of Monday morning to debug an issue regarding engagement.

The issue, as it later became clear was that Elon Musk's tweets about the Super Bowl on Sunday received fewer views than those from President Joe Biden, who has nearly 91 million lesser followers than Musk.

Twitter engineers, or what is left of them, after Musk's cost-cutting measures, attended to the request and tweaked the social media sites algorithm so that it boosted Musk's tweets by a factor of 1,000, Platformer reported.

This ensured that the tweets ranked higher than anyone else's in the feed, and the result was Musk and his replies on top of everything else in everybody's For you feed.

This claim was also verified by an Australian researcher who tapped into Twitter's API data to find that Musk's tweet impressions were boosted by a whopping 737 percent and daily impressions had also tripled, The Guardian said in another report. Interestingly, such analysis may not be possible, since Elon Musk-led Twitter is making its API paid putting it out of reach for many.

Musk hits back

The tech billionaire though has challenged the "false" information in a new tweet, blaming it on a bug that boosted his tweets and replies on the social media platform.