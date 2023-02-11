Elon Musk inches close to reclaim throne of world’s richest person

Elon Musk may soon "reclaim the title of world's richest person," claimed a media report on Saturday. "Separating the Tesla CEO and first place within the wealth standings is simply $3 billion."

However, as per Forbes list of the world's richest people calculations, the current net worth of LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton's Chairman and CEO, Bernard Arnault & family, is $209.5 billion, and Musk is at present 21 billion short of becoming number one.

The status quo was disrupted in mid-December when Bernard Arnault, a French executive, and CEO of LVMH, passed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world.

With brands like Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, and Veuve Clicquot Champagne among his interests, 73-year-old Arnault is renowned for his remarkable holdings in the prestigious company.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Arnault's net worth on Dec. 13 was projected to be $171 billion, while Elon Musk's was $164 billion.

The race of the riches

While Musk's fortunes were hampered by a 65% decline in Tesla's stock prices last year, Arnault's were buoyed by the reopening of businesses throughout the world following two years of COVID lockdown.

Guinness World Records reported a loss of between $180 billion and $200 billion in 2022 for the Tesla CEO's personal fortune, which is mostly connected to his assets in the several businesses he owns and built.