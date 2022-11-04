Elon Musk to lay off half the staff at Twitter, trim workforce to 3,700

Even before Musk was about to acquire Twitter after months of wrangling and initial proceedings of a lawsuit, speculation was rife that he would cut as much as 75 percent of the workforce. Twitter's headcount that exceeded 7,000 as per recent regulatory filings would be trimmed down to barely 2,000; Interesting Engineering had previously reported.

Now, just a week at the helm, Musk and his team of lieutenants seemed to have made up their minds about whom to retain and whom to fire and send out an email to all employees that the decision would be made on Friday.

How will Twitter employees know their fate?

Twitter's top brass knew what was coming for them the moment Musk agreed to buy out the company at his original offer price. The rest of the employees need to wait for an email to know their fate, though.

As per internal emails accessed by The New York Times and The Washington Post, those retaining their jobs are scheduled to get an email on their Twitter email account, while those fired will get an email on their personal account with the subject title: Your Role at Twitter.

Here's the first official communication from Twitter's new leadership to its staff, a week after Musk took over: a fun game where you get to find out if you're laid off or not based by 9am tomorrow, based on whether the email pops up in your Twitter account or personal account. pic.twitter.com/tpJsAkiaHp — Will Oremus (@WillOremus) November 4, 2022

The social media company has also decided to keep all offices close and suspended badge access in the interest of the safety of its employees, systems, and customer data, the letter added.