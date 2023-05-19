Elon Musk’s letter to Microsoft CEO: You misused Twitter data

Elon Musk’s letter to Microsoft CEO: You misused Twitter dataMicrosoft accused of not paying a discounted rate offered by Twitter for continued access to its APIs and content.Sejal Sharma| May 19, 2023 05:49 AM ESTCreated: May 19, 2023 05:49 AM ESTcultureElon Musk (left), Satya Nadella (right)1, 2 Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Twitter has accused Microsoft of violating multiple provisions of the social media platform’s developers agreement for an extended period of time.First reported by the New York Times, Elon Musk's personal lawyer yesterday sent a letter to Satya Nadella, the CEO and Chairman of Microsoft, accusing the tech giant of excessive and abusive usage of Twitter’s Application Programming Interface (API), a software tool that enables developers to access data from a website and deliver services based on this content. Twitter has enforced rate limits on the use of its API which, the company explained in its letter, prohibits developers (such as Microsoft) from ‘exceeding’ or ‘circumventing’. Related Twitter to allow some 'good-content' bots free access to its API Musk hires new Twitter CEO to start role in roughly 6 weeks Twitter vs. Meta: Elon Musk plans to take on WhatsApp, Instagram with voice and video calls See Also “Despite these limitations, the Microsoft Apps accessed Twitter’s APIs over 780 million times and retrieved over 26 billion tweets in 2022 alone. Indeed, for one of the Microsoft Apps, Microsoft’s account information outright states that it intends to allow its customers to “go around throttling limits,” said the letter.Microsoft doesn’t currently pay Twitter for dataTwitter, in the letter, also accused Microsoft of using Twitter’s APIs free of charge which has, in turn, generated billions of dollars in revenue for Microsoft annually. The Bill Gates-founded tech firm also stands accused of not paying a discounted rate offered by Twitter for continued access to its APIs and content. Most Popular Twitter’s API-driven apps like Hootsuite, Spriklr and Sprout Social were to free to use for some researchers, partners and developers who agreed to their terms, reported CNBC.The letter further says: “Microsoft operated eight separate Twitter API apps, listed below, which appear to provide data and functionality for at least five separate Microsoft products and services, including Xbox One, Bing Pages, Azure, Power Platform, and Ads:Xbox One SocialBing PagesBing Pages 2Microsoft AzureMicrosoft Power PlatformMicrosoft AdsMicrosoft Global AdsAzure Logic Apps for Fairfax”Interesting Engineering had earlier reported that ever since Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 for an exorbitant price of $44 billion, he has been on a spree to gain revenue from a loss-making platform. He has fired thousands of employees, charged people on Twitter for a verification status and introduced a rate card for developers to have access to its API.This comes a month after Musk, in a tweet reply, accused Microsoft of using Twitter data to train their AI and even threatened to file a lawsuit.They trained illegally using Twitter data. Lawsuit time.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023The social media platform is now asking Microsoft to identify Twitter’s content currently in its control, the manner in which it used such content and to submit a written report describing its deployment of such content no later than June 7, 2023. You can read the full letter as uploaded by CNBC below: Twitter letter to Microsoft... by CNBC.comHomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansReimagining the double-slit experiment: Time as a new dimension for the control of lightThis flood protection barrier reaches new heightsiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementThis ‘gazing car’ with robotic googly eyes recognizes pedestrian cues — here's howCould coffee prolong your life? Scientists think it mightBill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchEngineer backs seismic isolation as hospitals stood tall during Turkey-Syria quakes More Stories transportationAsk not for whom the eVTOLs…Alice Cooke| 3/12/2023innovationLunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon roversChris Young| 3/10/2023scienceRevolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a timeAmeya Paleja| 8/16/2022