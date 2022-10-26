Elon Musk's personal worth shrinks by $100 billion, yet more than Jeff Bezos'

However, before November 2022 dawns, Musk has already lost $100 billion of this newfound fortune, which stands at $210 billion at the time of this writing, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk's moves hurt investor confidence

Since the beginning of this year, Musk secretly began buying the stock of the social media company Twitter and later announced his intent to buy out the company completely through a single offer.

The Twitter board accepted the offer, which offered a premium of the company's then-stock price. Musk's plans to finance the deal using money raised by offloading Tesla stock led to investors questioning where his focus would lie once the company was acquired.

A prolific user of Twitter, Musk has publicly announced multiple ways to improve Twitter's user experience and bottom line. However, many worried that the "Technoking of Tesla," as Musk renamed himself, was spreading himself too thin, especially when considering he also has a space company, a neuro-biotechnology company, and a tunneling company to look after.

These questions, along with the risk of a recession that Musk has frequently spoken about, began the slide of the Tesla stock price, which has halved since its $407 peak last year and now stands at $222 at the time of writing. Musk, who owns at least 15 percent of the company's shares, has seen his personal worth slide down by a third to $210 billion.