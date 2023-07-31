Elon Musk made sure no one misses the new X sign atop its San Francisco HQ

Elon Musk made sure no one misses the new X sign atop its San Francisco HQThe shiny sign is part of the rebranding of the company from Twitter to X.Sejal Sharma| Jul 31, 2023 04:08 AM ESTCreated: Jul 31, 2023 04:08 AM ESTcultureThe X sign on top of the San Francisco headquarters.XStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The Bat-Signal was lit atop the city of Gotham as a summoning distress call, but the new "X" sign atop the San Francisco headquarters of X, formerly called Twitter, is only causing distress to its neighbors who have summoned the police.Reportedly, a giant, glowing X was installed on Friday, July 28, without permission from the area authorities. Much to the chagrin of the people living nearby, the sign sometimes flashes aggressively, throwing its blinding light on the buildings around it.It’s like a kid showing off his new shiny toyThe huge X sign is part of the rebranding of the microblogging website. So far, the microblogging website has changed its handle to @x, albeit without the permission of its previous owner, which is a totally different story you can read here. See Also Related X, formerly Twitter, just took the @x handle without informing its owner #TwitterX: Possible lawsuits loom over Elon Musk as Meta and Microsoft hold rights to 'X' Twitter CEO unveils new logo 'X', bids adieu to the iconic blue bird The city of San Francisco is taking cognizance and has launched an investigation. City officials mentioned replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit for design and safety reasons, as per the Associated Press. Replacement of any letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure “consistency with the historic nature of the building,” said Patrick Hannan, spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection.This is the second time in a week that the Elon Musk-owned company has run into issues with the city authorities. On July 24, police stopped by the headquarters where a few workers were removing the iconic bird logo from the building. They were stopped because they didn’t have the proper permits and didn’t secure the sidewalk to protect the pedestrians in case something fell.The responses have been angryReacting to the ‘Look at me now’ sign, an X user said: “Can you imagine living opposite this strobing X sign at Twitter HQ?”Another user commented:I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom. #x #twitter pic.twitter.com/FH4nqcS8oy— kyle (still hates elon) (@itsmefrenchy123) July 29, 2023Patricia Wallinga, who lives opposite the X building said it was “a danger” and “a clown show”. She added, “I thought it was lightning, and I was very confused. I went to my window, I looked around, I didn’t see anything. I thought it was maybe a police siren,” reported The Guardian.Yes, this is the video posted from the bedroom of the person who has to live across the street from the new X sign Elon put up. He has to get some kind of compensation for this don't you think? pic.twitter.com/Pn0aUNuS2L— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) July 29, 2023everyone living across from twitter headquarters trying to sleep at night with elon's new strobe X sign pic.twitter.com/mAFtW5FRoO— Audrey Armstrong Supports WGA 🐀 (@lesbiaudrey) July 30, 2023 HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Paradox explained: Why hibernating bears don't get blood clots uncoveredWatch SpaceX spray thousands of gallons of water for Starship test7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditionerA special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleThe world's fastest supercomputer with a processing power of 4 exaflops unveiledCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Cold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisWhy are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answerAre wines losing the battle against climate change?China built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000 Job Board