Elon Musk made sure no one misses the new X sign atop its San Francisco HQ

The Bat-Signal was lit atop the city of Gotham as a summoning distress call, but the new "X" sign atop the San Francisco headquarters of X, formerly called Twitter, is only causing distress to its neighbors who have summoned the police.

Reportedly, a giant, glowing X was installed on Friday, July 28, without permission from the area authorities. Much to the chagrin of the people living nearby, the sign sometimes flashes aggressively, throwing its blinding light on the buildings around it.

It’s like a kid showing off his new shiny toy

The huge X sign is part of the rebranding of the microblogging website. So far, the microblogging website has changed its handle to @x, albeit without the permission of its previous owner, which is a totally different story you can read here.