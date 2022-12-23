Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis

This reporting is first from an Insider article.

Davis had been living at Twitter headquarters for the last two months, as the leader in proxy for Elon Musk. The prospective Twitter leader is a hardcore employee, even bringing his wife and newborn baby to work, right after his first child's birth. They all slept in an office together.

Steve Davis has led a pretty diversified life, a Rocket Scientist from the beginning of the SpaceX Falcon series rocket construction and launches. Owned a yogurt shop he sold for $1 USD. And a bar that was named "Thomas Foolery."

At the present time the new father and husband is still running The Boring Company, Elon Musk's bid to the relieve traffic jams, by constructing tunnels underneath large cities. It hasn't as yet been a success, but many cities are considering it.

Although none of the changes at Twitter are being attributed to Davis, he has been working long hours doing what Elon Musk employees do, put in long hours.