Elon Musk may need surgery before Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

Elon Musk may need surgery before Mark Zuckerberg cage fightImpending surgery would postpone the fight indefinitely.Sejal Sharma| Aug 08, 2023 08:33 AM ESTCreated: Aug 08, 2023 08:33 AM ESTcultureElon Musk, owner of XGetty Images Elon Musk might require surgery ahead of his much-anticipated cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The owner of X posted on the website yesterday that the date for the fight is still undecided and that he's getting an MRI of his neck & upper back.Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023His post comes a day after Zuckerberg posted on Threads that he's ready for the fight but Musk isn't responding to his suggested date of August 26. Zuckerberg, who has been training Jiu-Jitsu ever since the Covid-19 lockdown, was responding to Musk's claim that he's been training for the fight by lifting weights throughout the day. See Also Related Zuckerberg ready for cage fight but Musk isn't committing From dick-pic-bots to dick measuring with Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk has a field day on Twitter Elon Musk announces cage fight with Meta's CEO will be live on X Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023Musk has also claimed that the fight will be live-streamed on X, but when? No one knows.Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023Musk also said that all proceeds from the fight will go to a charity for veterans. Fighting for a good cause?Zuckerberg couldn't help but poke fun at X's plummeting advertisement revenue. He said, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"The 'if' in the Musk-Zuck tiffWhile it's an exciting event many are looking forward to, the two billionaire CEOs have been dawdling over the date and the certainty of the big fight over the last two months. Musk earlier posted on X that the location might be the Las Vegas Octagon, and then later said that there's some chance that the fight might take place in the Colosseum.Zuckerberg has been preparing, if the photos he posts on Instagram are anything to go by. He also recently jumped up a level in his jiu-jitsu journey, earning himself a blue belt.But if Musk is to prepare for surgery, then it's safe to assume that the fight stands delayed for the foreseeable future.The gloves are offIn the lead-up to the fight, there has been much rabble-rousing at both ends. Zuckerberg launched Threads, a rival to X, in July. In response, Musk said, "Competition is fine, cheating is not," and also threatened to slap a legal suit against Meta.Musk has been prodding and name-calling the Meta CEO, calling him a 'cuck' and even asking him to partake in a dick-measuring contest.As people hold their breaths over the uncertainty of the big fight, it's certain that the two rival CEOs will not be holding back any punches on the battlefield, be it digital or in real life.