Elon Musk may need surgery before Mark Zuckerberg cage fight

Elon Musk might require surgery ahead of his much-anticipated cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The owner of X posted on the website yesterday that the date for the fight is still undecided and that he’s getting an MRI of his neck & upper back.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.



May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

His post comes a day after Zuckerberg posted on Threads that he’s ready for the fight but Musk isn’t responding to his suggested date of August 26. Zuckerberg, who has been training Jiu-Jitsu ever since the Covid-19 lockdown, was responding to Musk’s claim that he’s been training for the fight by lifting weights throughout the day.