Elon Musk, CEO of five companies, doesn’t want to be in charge of any of them

The trial which kicked off on Monday this week is looking into whether the Tesla board acted appropriately back in 2017 when it set easy-to-achieve performance targets for Musk, the CEO. Musk was allegedly awarded a hefty pay package, which by recent stock prices is worth US$52 billion.

Musk was among the people who were asked to testify to determine if the Tesla CEO had undue influence on the decision. Former Tesla board member, James Murdoch also testified later on Wednesday, The Verge report said.

How Musk sees himself as the CEO

Musk's testimony went into areas beyond the executive decision made in 2017 and how he spends his time at the helm of affairs in his companies. Musk told the lawyers in the court that he does not view himself as a conventional CEO who has a business-focused role.

Instead, he views his role as that of an engineer who is developing breakthrough technology, and the companies where he is the CEO have incredible teams of engineers who can achieve those goals.

This leaves Musk plenty of time to spend "where the crisis is". Back in 2017, Musk said he was largely splitting his time between SpaceX and Tesla but as the year came to an end, he dedicated all of his time to fighting the production hell of Model 3 at Tesla.

With the recent acquisition of Twitter, investors in his other companies are worried about how well Musk will multitask and split his attention between his ventures.