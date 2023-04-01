Elon Musk just made some of Twitter's code open source — here's what that means

Even for open-source programming fans, the decision to make the proprietary programming that runs Twitter's major services open to public scrutiny, and even duplication, can only be described as bold. But what does it mean for Twitter source code to become open-source, and what could possibly motivate Musk to do it?

Musk's decision to make portions of Twitter's programming public

Elon Musk has been talking about making Twitter's source code publicly available for a few weeks now. In February, in response to a Twitter user asking that the source code be made public, Musk said: "Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!"

undefinedundefined undefined) undefined

That was on February 21, so naturally many Musk fans were impatient when weeks passed without Twitter's source code being opened up. On March 17, Musk responded to the complaints by promising that the source code Twitter uses to Recommend tweets to users in the For You feed would be open-sourced on March 31.

undefinedundefined undefined) undefined

The recommendation algorithm for a social media network is a major component of its business, in most cases, it's a huge driver of its utility for users, so a lot of time, money, and developer effort are dedicated to its creation and maintenance, so opening that up for anyone to poke around in is a major step that most large tech companies wouldn't dream of taking.

Whether Musk will open source all of Twitter remains to be seen, but true to his word, Twitter published two repositories, named "the-algorithm" and "the-algorithm-ml" on the popular online code base GitHub containing large portions of Twitter's source code.

What does it mean for Twitter source code to be made open source?

A UML diagram of Twitter's recommendation algorithm Twitter/GitHub

Typically, companies that invest money into developing software like to keep their work private for business and intellectual property reasons. They did make these investments after all, so they'd naturally want to make sure that they are the primary financial beneficiaries of that work.

But tech companies, especially Silicon Valley firms, have a deep-rooted culture of cross-pollinating ideas and people between companies and projects, believing that openness gives more eyes on a project, more opportunities for innovation, and a positive, forward-looking belief in the benefits of open source software for society at large.