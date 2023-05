Elon Musk overpaid for Twitter.

He knows it, the world knows it. And now, as per a report by Fidelity, which has repeatedly slashed the value of its own Twitter stake since November, has now valued the company at roughly $15 billion.

It’s a third of what Musk paid to acquire Twitter

Fidelity, a financial services giant, first reduced the value of its stake in the microblogging website in November, slashing it to 44% of the purchase price. This was succeeded by further markdowns in December and then in February.

Fidelity's stake in Twitter was valued at almost $6.55 million as of April 28, compared with $7.8 million on January 31 and $8.63 million at November-end, said a report by Reuters.