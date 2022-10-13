Elon Musk's new perfume sales now exceed $2 million
The world's richest person Elon Musk launched a new perfume, and about 24 hours later, he had orders worth two million dollars. With no prior exposure in the business, the perfume has sold on Musk's reputation alone, and rightly so; the Tesla CEO now changed his Twitter description to Perfume Salesman.
Last Sunday, Musk unveiled the Burnt Hair perfume to his Twitter followers and how it would be a product from his tunneling venture, The Boring Company. Later, on Wednesday, Musk tried to crack a punny joke when he tweeted, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" marking the formal launch of the product for orders on the website.
Musk's quirky products
Elon Musk has a penchant for selling quirky products through his ventures. Prior to the perfume, The Boring Company sold flamethrowers for $500 apiece and raised $10 million, Reuters reported.
While the company is also engaged in selling hats, Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, has a wide range of products ranging from shorts to belt buckles, and drinking mugs to miniature models of its cars and the upcoming Semi Truck. Like the Tesla website, the Boring Company would also accept Dogecoin as a means of payment for the perfume.
Speaking of which, nobody really knows what it really smells like since deliveries will only begin next year. In a tweet yesterday, Musk said that it was going to be a "sick product" and it is hard to tell if that's the reality of the perfume.
Musk's celebrity status
At the time of writing this, more than 20,000 bottles of Burnt Hair were pre-ordered, which is nothing but the confirmation of Musk's celebrity status in society. Last year, when Musk tweeted about the $50 Cyberwhistle, the product was sold out in hours.
In 24 hours, Musk has raked in $2 million worth of orders in a department he has no expertise in. Musk is so confident that whatever he does will make news that he even predicted that the media would publish stories about the sales figures, which is evident.
Musk also did not dither from making a joke about his Twitter acquisition which was due for trial in court, until recently. "Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter", Musk tweeted, in an apparent reference to Twitter dragging him to court after the world's richest person backed down from his offer to buy the social media company for $44 billion. The two sides have until the end of the month to hammer out an agreement, failing which the court will decide their fate.
Yet, Musk is busy promoting a perfume that has no relation to the products and services his companies offer while happily raking in the moolah that is headed his way.