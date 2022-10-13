Elon Musk's new perfume sales now exceed $2 million

Last Sunday, Musk unveiled the Burnt Hair perfume to his Twitter followers and how it would be a product from his tunneling venture, The Boring Company. Later, on Wednesday, Musk tried to crack a punny joke when he tweeted, "With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable – why did I even fight it for so long!?" marking the formal launch of the product for orders on the website.

Musk's quirky products

Elon Musk has a penchant for selling quirky products through his ventures. Prior to the perfume, The Boring Company sold flamethrowers for $500 apiece and raised $10 million, Reuters reported.

While the company is also engaged in selling hats, Musk's electric vehicle company, Tesla, has a wide range of products ranging from shorts to belt buckles, and drinking mugs to miniature models of its cars and the upcoming Semi Truck. Like the Tesla website, the Boring Company would also accept Dogecoin as a means of payment for the perfume.

Burnt Hair Perfume The Boring Company

Speaking of which, nobody really knows what it really smells like since deliveries will only begin next year. In a tweet yesterday, Musk said that it was going to be a "sick product" and it is hard to tell if that's the reality of the perfume.

Musk's celebrity status

At the time of writing this, more than 20,000 bottles of Burnt Hair were pre-ordered, which is nothing but the confirmation of Musk's celebrity status in society. Last year, when Musk tweeted about the $50 Cyberwhistle, the product was sold out in hours.