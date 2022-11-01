Elon Musk is betting on Vine to make Twitter popular again

On Monday, Interesting Engineering reported that Musk-led Twitter was considering a $20 fee for users who subscribe for some premium features instead of $5 a month. At the same time, the coveted blue tick next to profiles would also attract the same fee. When famous figures like author Stephen King aired this views against the move, Musk provided a short rationale in a reply,

We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

What is Vine?

In his bid to quintuple Twitter's revenues, Musk would need to do much more than increase subscription fees. His next move appears to be the revival of Vine, which Twitter shut down five years ago.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, who was the CEO when the video-sharing service was shut down, has called it his biggest regret, Business Insider reported in April. Vine was acquired by Twitter in 2012 and allowed users to post six-second-long looping videos. Interestingly, TikTok, now the world leader among short video content platforms, was founded the same year Vine was shut down.

The idea of reviving the service also found a ton of support from Musk's followers on Twitter when the now-CEO put out a poll on the social media platform.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk is also open to suggestions from users on how the service could be improved, compared to market leader, Tik-Tok.

How soon could Vine make a comeback?

Unlike the subscription fee change that Twitter employees have only a week to bring into effect, Musk may be looking at the year-end to roll out a revamped version of Vine. A team member at Twitter told Axios that the code of the service needs a lot of work.