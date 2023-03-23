Elon Musk to send poop emoji to all press inquiries

Musk has a notoriously contentious relationship with journalists over what he claims is a harmful bias against him and his companies. In fact, he completely got rid of Tesla’s press department in 2020.

“Other companies spend money on advertising & manipulating public opinion; Tesla focuses on the product. I trust the people,” Musk tweeted about the decision a year later.

Interesting questions

This hasn’t stopped the press from asking interesting questions about the man. The Guardian for instance posed the following query: "Why, exactly, does a 51-year-old man appear to be stuck in Freud’s anal stage?"

The news outlet got a reply from Magdalena Wojcieszak, a professor of communication at the University of California, Davis, who claimed Musk was "wooing supporters by employing the language of populism."

It’s “an indicator of this deeper trend of trivialization of public and political discourse in the United States”, Wojcieszak said. “One of the aspects of populist discourse and populist politicians or populist rhetoric is simplicity, right? It’s the appeal to the common folk, anti-intellectualism, anti-elitism.”

The emoji feeds into an “us v them” mentality, Wojcieszak noted – “the good, virtuous us, the ones who are – in the case of Donald Trump, for instance – the real Americans, the patriots, and Musk is feeding into that.”