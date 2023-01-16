Elon Musk's private jet: Here's how much CO2 it released in 2022

Musk has championed himself as the guy who cares for the planet and goes to great lengths to make electric vehicles (EVs) a possibility. As a matter of fact, he has also sparred with Bill Gates, claiming the same. However, when it comes to his own travel, Musk is happy to hop onto his private plane and travel halfway across the planet just to catch a game of soccer, as happened with the recently concluded FIFA World Cup.

A consolidated tweet of his travel in 2022 shows that Musk traveled to eight countries on his private jet in a year when the common folk was troubled by waves of COVID-19 early on and tech layoffs toward the end.

Elon traveled the world in 2022. Foreign trips this year include:

Brazil 🇧🇷

France 🇫🇷

Italy 🇮🇹

Greece 🇬🇷

Norway 🇳🇴

Germany 🇩🇪

United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Qatar 🇶🇦

Carbon emissions from Musk's jet

To bring a bit more perspective, the Twitter account also provided more details on what the flights mean in terms of fuel used and carbon emissions. Based on an estimation that a Gulfstream G650ER burns 503 gallons of fuel for every hour of flight, the account predicts that 178,686 gallons or 709,578 liters of fuel was used, and this resulted in 1,895 tons of CO2 emissions.

This is equivalent to emissions when building 225 homes or those emitted by 375 cars in a year. When compared to the more environment-conscious homeowners in Europe, Musk's travels exceeded the annual emissions from over 170 households, which includes the heating and power needs during the cold winters.