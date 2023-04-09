Elon Musk now rebrands NPR's Twitter from 'state-affiliated media' to 'Government Funded'
Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, has altered National Public Radio's listing once more by labeling the organization's Twitter account as "Government Funded media."
Twitter stirred up a huge debate last week when it applied a label to NPR's account, designating it as "US state-affiliated media."
"NEW: Label on NPR's main account changed to 'government-funded,' and Elon tells me Twitter is 'applying it to a larger number of institutions,'" Elon Musk reportedly told Bobby Allyn, a technology writer for NPR.
"Tesla, which has received billions of dollars in government subsidies over the years, does not appear to have the label," he commented in a thread of tweets on Saturday.
The action put NPR, which receives "some funding from the government," on a level with state-operated websites like Russia TV and Xinhua in China.
Twitter modifying NPR's label to read "government funded," leaving Xinhua and RT with the "state-affiliated" title, at least right now, does show the way it is going to be for many media houses in the coming time.
98% of the funding for Musk's SpaceX allegedly comes from government contracts, making it appear like Musk's company is more reliant on them, claimed a Forbes report, questioning why there is no label on the tech billionaire's businesses.
The Substack controversy
Musk has recently made a number of contentious decisions, such as adding a warning to all Twitter links that point to the increasingly popular writing platform Substack.
Journalist Matt Taibbi left Twitter on Friday as a result of this, claiming he could no longer properly distribute his work. Taibbi was wrong, according to Musk, who insisted that Twitter was not preventing links to Substack.
Moreover, the tech millionaire seems to be choosing disputes with allies who back Substack, such as venture financier Paul Graham.
"Elon has asked me to 'please tell people on Twitter that you are an investor in the company trying to kill Twitter,' so for anyone who didn't already know, Substack is a YC company," Graham tweeted on Saturday.
"It's not because I'm an investor that I think it's a mistake to penalize links to Substack, though. It's just the wrong way to run a forum. You can't put your interests before users' like that. I would tell Substack the same thing," he continued.
This new tagging approach for media sources on Twitter is debatable, and Musk's activities have drawn criticism from people all around the world.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk's labeling approach could substantially affect media credibility on Twitter and on other social platforms.