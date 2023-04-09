Elon Musk now rebrands NPR's Twitter from 'state-affiliated media' to 'Government Funded'

"NEW: Label on NPR's main account changed to 'government-funded,' and Elon tells me Twitter is 'applying it to a larger number of institutions,'" Elon Musk reportedly told Bobby Allyn, a technology writer for NPR.

"Tesla, which has received billions of dollars in government subsidies over the years, does not appear to have the label," he commented in a thread of tweets on Saturday.

The action put NPR, which receives "some funding from the government," on a level with state-operated websites like Russia TV and Xinhua in China.

Screenshots from NPR's Twitter account showing the label change. null

Twitter modifying NPR's label to read "government funded," leaving Xinhua and RT with the "state-affiliated" title, at least right now, does show the way it is going to be for many media houses in the coming time.

98% of the funding for Musk's SpaceX allegedly comes from government contracts, making it appear like Musk's company is more reliant on them, claimed a Forbes report, questioning why there is no label on the tech billionaire's businesses.

The Substack controversy

Musk has recently made a number of contentious decisions, such as adding a warning to all Twitter links that point to the increasingly popular writing platform Substack.

Journalist Matt Taibbi left Twitter on Friday as a result of this, claiming he could no longer properly distribute his work. Taibbi was wrong, according to Musk, who insisted that Twitter was not preventing links to Substack.