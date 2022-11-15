Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, who never worked there
Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, and Twitter, has been trying his best to un-fire those he laid off just a few weeks ago. The rash decision has effected millions of Twitter users, and had an immediate impact on the company.
None are more aware of that impact then Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. It is well known that the pair had been photographed leaving the San Francisco, office of Twitter carrying one box each of their belongings. They had been fired on the same day.
But that is not the end of the story, Ligma, who has said he worked for Web 2.0 and FTX, as well as Twitter actually didn't work for any of them.
He and Johnson were un-unhired by Elon Musk today, as he posed with them in front of a the Twitter Blue Bird, at the headquarters in San Francisco.
Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022
Ligma had become famous as the poser who claimed he had been fired by Musk, then sacked by FTX. He is somewhat of a social media celebrity now, and not looking at all happy in his photo shoot with Musk.
It is an ignominious distinction to be found out for three untrue claims, all in the face of real layoffs and bankruptcies people are experiencing. Then to be un-fired and re-hired after never having worked at Twitter in the first place.
A real life turnabout is fair play scenario.
Keep an eye on this space, for more on this developing story.
Akhlesh Lakhtakia, Evan Pugh University Professor, has received a $300,000 grant from the Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis Center to explore a technique for creating 3D holograms of fingerprints.