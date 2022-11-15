Elon Musk rehires Ligma and Johnson, who never worked there

But that is not the end of the story, Ligma, who has said he worked for Web 2.0 and FTX, as well as Twitter actually didn't work for any of them.

He and Johnson were un-unhired by Elon Musk today, as he posed with them in front of a the Twitter Blue Bird, at the headquarters in San Francisco.

Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

Ligma had become famous as the poser who claimed he had been fired by Musk, then sacked by FTX. He is somewhat of a social media celebrity now, and not looking at all happy in his photo shoot with Musk.

It is an ignominious distinction to be found out for three untrue claims, all in the face of real layoffs and bankruptcies people are experiencing. Then to be un-fired and re-hired after never having worked at Twitter in the first place.