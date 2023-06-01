Elon Musk reclaims world's richest title amid economic slowdown

Elon Musk has become the world’s richest person once again.

After months of market sparring over the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — a listing of the world’s 500 richest people — with luxury brand tycoon Bernard Arnault, Elon Musk has reclaimed the crown once again. This comes after Arnault’s LVMH share fell by 2.6 percent in Paris trading on Wednesday, reported Bloomberg. Arnault has slipped to second place in the list of richest businessmen.

There is not much difference in the wealth of the two, with Musk’s net worth currently standing at $192 billion and the French billionaire’s at $187 billion.

Power tussle

Musk, who held the top spot since September 2021 with a personal wealth of $340 billion, first climbed down to the second spot in December 2022 after Tesla’s stock plunged by 50 percent in 2022. Around the same time came his acquisition of the microblogging website Twitter, which resulted in an extraction of $44 billion from his coffers, leading to a decline in his personal wealth as well.